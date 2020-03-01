Discover Australian Associated Press

Officials in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido have declared a state of emergency. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Uproar at Japan PM’s call to close schools

By Chang-Ran Kim and Ju-min Park

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 00:16:07

Angry Japanese parents have joined bewildered teachers and businesses in a rush to find new ways to live and work for a month after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s shock call for all schools to close in a bid to stop coronavirus spreading.

In another drastic move, the northern island of Hokkaido, which has had the largest number of cases in Japan, late on Friday declared a state of emergency.

Its population of about 5 million people, including residents of Sapporo city, were told to refrain from venturing outside their homes over the weekend.

Abe’s unprecedented move on Thursday to ask local authorities to shut schools means students will be out from Monday at least until the new academic year starts in early April.

The abrupt step drew scathing criticism, with health officials left scratching their heads and analysts saying the plan was politically motivated and made little sense.

Local authorities also criticised the move and at least one prefecture and several cities rejected the request.

Under intense questioning in parliament, Abe appeared to signal a willingness to soften the call, saying it was merely the government’s “basic thinking” and that schools and local authorities should “make their decisions flexibly”.

He pledged to take policy steps as needed to prevent the outbreak from dealing a severe blow to Japan’s fragile economic recovery.

Earlier in the week, the government urged the scrapping or curtailing of large gatherings, sports fixtures and cultural events but pledged the 2020 summer Olympic Games would go ahead in Tokyo.

As Abe prepared to hold a news conference on Saturday, surprise at the scale of his request reverberated around the country, with officials given few clues on how to implement it.

“We will continue to urge public services and private companies to make it easier for people to take time off,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference, without disclosing further details.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said financial support for families was under review.

