US airlines step up virus safety measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US airlines are boosting virus safety measures to help restore confidence in air travel. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US airlines step up virus safety measures

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 09:09:43

US carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc have announced fresh safety measures aimed at restoring confidence in air travel as executives pointed to signs domestic demand is improving.

US states are starting to reopen and airlines expect an increase in domestic travel over the extended holiday weekend for Memorial Day on Monday.

While data shows only a small fraction of recent flights were more than 70 per cent full, there may soon be full or near-full planes, said Airlines for America, a trade group representing major US airlines.

The group launched a public awareness campaign called “Fly Healthy. Fly Smart” to reassure travellers on the industry’s safety measures after a number of social media photos depicted packed flights.

Major airlines have mandated face coverings for travellers and are taking a layered approach to safety.

JetBlue will continue blocking some seats on its aircraft through at least July 6 while checking crew members’ temperatures and stepping up aircraft cleaning with electrostatic aircraft fogging.

United will roll out Clorox Co’s electrostatic sprayers and disinfecting wipes at its Chicago and Denver hub airports, followed by other locations. It will set up touchless kiosks and implement temperature checks for staff as well.

Delta Air Lines Inc will continue capping its passenger load at 60 per cent beyond June, sources have told Reuters, and is undertaking other efforts to boost customer confidence as it adds flights back to its network.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told Fox Business Network he expects to add 200 to 300 flights in July to keep load capacity at 60 per cent or lower.

Delta shares rose 4.4 per cent Wednesday while United was up 5.2 per cent. Southwest Airlines climbed 5.3 per cent and JetBlue 3 per cent.

Airlines have urged a standard set of safety rules across the industry, which is bleeding cash after the coronavirus crisis decimated air travel demand.

The airlines have been scouring customer research, visits to their websites and macroeconomic data to get a better picture of a rebound, JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty told Reuters.

“We are starting to see some small green shoots,” she said, citing declines in no-show rates and cancellations, and interest in fall and winter bookings.

United’s Scott Kirby, who took over as CEO on Wednesday, told shareholders he expects more improvements in demand but no full recovery without a vaccine.

“We won’t get back to 100 per cent until some time after people feel completely safe and COVID-19 will thankfully be in the rearview mirror,” he said.

United carried about 35,000 passengers daily last week, a jump from some days in mid-April when it flew fewer than 10,000, Kirby said.

European air and health regulators late on Wednesday issued new guidelines for safe air travel, but are not requiring temperature checks. The guidelines call for wearing masks and barring people not travelling or working from entering airport terminals except in rare cases.

The White House has been considering requiring temperature checks for passengers at major US airports but has made no final decision, officials have said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

rugby league

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can't afford to buy into the hype.

soccer

Soccer's golden generation desire change

Australia's 'golden generation' of soccer stars has united in a passionate plea to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

news

politics

State border closures a worry for aviation

Federal Transport Minister Michael McCormack says the future of domestic airlines could hinge on when states open borders.

sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

world

politics

China set to impose new HK security law

The US has warned China it will react strongly if Beijing imposes new national security legislation on Hong Kong that imposes more control over the city.