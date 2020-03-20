US and Canada to temporarily shut border

The US-Canada border will close to non-essential traffic, US President Donald Trump has tweeted, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected,” Trump wrote.

A Canadian source had earlier said the two countries were working on a deal to close the frontier to non-essential travel as part of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, the flow of goods between the two countries – which share one of the world’s largest bilateral trading relationships – would continue.

The US and Canadian economies are highly integrated and a strict ban on border crossing would cause major problems for the car sector as well as the transportation of food and medicines.

Canada closed its borders to most foreign citizens on Monday but excluded US citizens.

This upset the pacific province of British Columbia – directly to the north of Washington state, one of the worst-hit spots in the United States – which pushed for US visitors to be banned.