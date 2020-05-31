US astronauts launch into orbit on SpaceX

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SpaceX Falcon 9 has lifted off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Image by AP PHOTO

space programme

US astronauts launch into orbit on SpaceX

By Eliyahu Kamisher

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 06:54:36

Two US astronauts have kicked off a new era of human space flight with a historic first: a launch into space from US soil using a rocket built in the US by a private company.

Astronauts Doug Hurly and Bob Behnken rumbled upwards, entering orbit 12 minutes into flight, signalling the end of the climb into space.

The nail-biting launch successfully skirted volatile weather conditions that had already delayed take off from Wednesday, the planned date.

“It’s been way too long,” NASA’s Jim Bridenstine said following the launch. “I was praying, I’m not going to lie to you.” 

The astronauts took off in the Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket, both built by private commercial spaceflight company SpaceX.

The astronauts on the Demo-2 mission are to head to the International Space Station (ISS).

It was the first launch from US territory in nearly a decade and the first time a private firm, rather than a government space agency, has sent astronauts into orbit.

If everything goes according to plan, the two astronauts will dock at the ISS on Sunday, where they will likely remain for months.

The purpose of the trip is to complete the validation of human spaceflight operations for SpaceX hardware, which will pave the way for private companies to ferry astronauts to the ISS.

According to NASA, SpaceX, along with Boeing, which is also developing rockets, will be able to launch crews to low-earth orbit allowing the government agency to focus on deep space missions – with an eye towards Mars.

Since the US stopped its own launches in 2011 under then-president Barack Obama to focus on deep space missions, the country’s space program has relied on hitching rides aboard Russian Soyuz rockets, at a growing cost.

On Wednesday, Hurley and Behnken were aboard the capsule, preparing to blast off from the space centre in Florida when they were informed that the launch was scrubbed, just minutes before the much-anticipated take off.

SpaceX, the Elon Musk-founded company which built the rocket and capsule, has a history of cargo launches to the ISS.

The company’s vessels have reached the station about 20 times with supplies, including scientific gear. However, this will be its first human cargo.

Latest sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

news

disease

Australia closer to no new COVID-19 cases

Australia is edging closer to the day it records no new COVID-19 cases but some clusters in Melbourne remain active.

sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

world

civil unrest

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.