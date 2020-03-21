US beaches close, revellers told ‘go home’

Many beaches in the Florida are closing down amid concerns that swarms of student revellers could spread the coronavirus.

All beaches in Miami closed on Thursday, along with Lee County on the peninsula’s west coast. However, popular stretches of coastline in Daytona Beach and elsewhere remain open.

“The spring break party is over, we need you to go home,” Lee County Commission Chairman Brian Hamman said at a news conference on Thursday, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

“The behaviour that has gone on related to spring break has absolutely violated what everybody else is trying to do with social distancing, and it’s unacceptable.”

Videos of beaches packed with young people have circulated in US media and sparked heavy criticism as the masses of people celebrating their spring vacation flout health guidelines amid the pandemic.

“We have to assume that everybody is carrying the virus and everybody must practise social distancing,” Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in an announcement of the beach closures, which include all non-essential retail businesses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days.

The closures comes as reported cases of the coronavirus surge past 13,000 in the US, with 175 deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.