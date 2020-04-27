Discover Australian Associated Press

Americans flocked to California beaches during the coronavirus crisis as temperatures rose. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US business, beaches, start reopening

By Nathan Layne and Rich McKay

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 12:30:33

As new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States and deaths topped 200,000 worldwide, many Americans flocked to beaches as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave.

Hair salons and other shops in Oklahoma and some other states also opened for a second day on Saturday as pockets of the country sought to restart their economies following a month of government-ordered lockdowns.

The tentative steps toward restarting life run against the warnings of many public health experts, who say the increased human interaction could spark a new wave of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious virus.

The US on Friday recorded 36,491 new cases of COVID-19, a record daily high, according to a Reuters tally.

Global deaths linked to the virus passed 200,000 on Saturday, more than one quarter of them in the US, the tally shows.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo repeated his warning that reopening businesses too soon was risky, while Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo pushed back against a protest at the State House in Providence as short-sighted, arguing it could force her to delay her restart date of May 8 at the earliest.

“If everybody today went out and violated the rules I will definitely have to push back the date at which we can reopen the economy,” Raimondo told a briefing, referring to the protest.

Volusia County, home to the famed Daytona Beach, opened carparks at its coastal parks on Saturday to handicapped visitors, one step in a phased reopening that has so far limited its beaches to those wanting to walk, surf, bike or swim.

But a heat wave brought thousands of Californians to the open beaches in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach on Friday despite stay-at-home orders for people across the state, and similarly large crowds hit the beaches on Saturday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pleaded for those who visit the shore to practice social distancing.

Cuomo said on Saturday that his state began conducting antibody tests of nurses, doctors, police officers, grocery clerks and other essential workers while also allowing local pharmacies to collect samples for diagnostic tests.

The focus on testing comes as the crisis appears to be subsiding in New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the United States, with hospitalisations falling to their lowest in three weeks.

The top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci agreed that testing was key to getting back to normal by identifying carriers, isolating them and tracing their contacts with others.

“Right now we’re doing 1.5 million to 2 million (tests) per week. We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks, and I think we will,” Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a webcast of the National Academy of Sciences’ annual meeting.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that while his curve of cases was “undeniably flattening” he would not open parks or beaches and suggested he would move cautiously with the state’s reopening plan to be disclosed as soon as Monday.

In Georgia, barbers, nail salons and other businesses opened for a second day but many business owners took precautions to limit customers and many stayed closed.

