The US/Canadian border will remain closed for another 30 days. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US-Canada border to stay closed for month

By Eliyahu Kamisher, dpa

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 08:23:12

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Canada and the US have agreed to keep their border closed for all non-essential travel for another 30 days.

“Canada and the United States have agreed to extend by another 30 days the border measures that are currently in place,” Trudeau said during televised remarks.

He said the move will “keep people on both sides of the border safe”.  

The two countries temporarily closed their shared border on March 18.

The US has imposed a range of measures to limit the entrance of foreign nationals from areas hit hard by the coronavirus, including China and Europe.

The majority of Canadians live in areas close to the 8891-kilometre US border and communities on both sides of the frontier maintain close links.

