US St Patrick’s Day parades postponed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chicago has cancelled its St Patrick's Day parade due to the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US St Patrick’s Day parades postponed

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 18:49:10

The New York City St Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of coronavirus concerns, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced.

The postponement of the March 17 parade adds to the roster of events and holidays upended around the world by the spreading infection. Chicago, Boston and even the Irish capital of Dublin have cancelled St Patrick’s Day parades.

The New York parade honouring Irish heritage dates back longer than the United States and draws tens of thousands of marchers and throngs of spectators to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said while the risk of transmission might be lower in an outdoor gathering, health experts had urged him to call it off.

“While I know the parade organisers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade’s leadership for working co-operatively with us,” Cuomo said on Wednesday.

The governor’s statement did not say when this year’s parade will take place, if at all. But Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late in the night that he promises the parade would go on, “whether it’s in the heat of summer or on a clear fall day”.

The coronavirus has spurred quarantines, lockdowns and other measures in spots around the globe. And it has sunk annual events from Lunar New Year festivities in China to the South by Southwest music, film and tech festival in Austin, Texas.

The New York City metropolitan area has been home to one of the largest outbreaks in the US, with many cases linked to one community in the suburb of New Rochelle.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she could not risk the kind of gathering that scientists warn could hasten the further spread of COVID-19.

The mayor of Savannah, Georgia, later announced that city’s 196-year-old St Patrick’s Day parade, scheduled for Tuesday, and a weekend festival had been called off as well.

Chicago’s parade had been scheduled for Saturday, before St Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

“We all know what the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations mean to the city of Chicago,” Pritzker said.  “Because of what we’ve seen nationally, and across the world, of the increased risk of large gatherings, this was the right call.”

Indeed, it was deemed the right call in cities from Boston and Philadelphia to Denver, Dallas, San Francisco and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The cities of Dublin – the one in Ohio and the one in Ireland – also pulled the plugs on their parades.

Latest sport

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

Australian rules football

Virus closes AFL games to fans

Fans will be locked out of AFL games as part of the league's measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

sport

Australian sports move to shut out fans

Australian sporting codes are shutting out fans or cancelling competitions in moves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

epidemic and plague

Govts rush support as virus shreds markets

Markets have crashed, major sporting events delayed and public gatherings restricted as governments battle to limit the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket

Labuschagne's golden run continues at SCG

Marnus Labuschagne hit his eighth score above 50 in nine international innings in Australia this summer, as the hosts set New Zealand 259 to win the first ODI.

news

politics

Virus kills Grand Prix, PM heads to footy

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.