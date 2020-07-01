US congressman warns Australia over China

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A US congressman is urging Australia and other key allies to tame China's aggression. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

US congressman warns Australia over China

By By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 09:24:50

A US congressman is urging Australia, the US, the UK, ASEAN nations and other key allies to tame China’s aggressive behaviour by choosing to do manufacturing business elsewhere.

Ted Yoho, a Republican from Florida, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee a powerful bloc of western and Asian nations needed to come together to rebuff China before it was too late.

“If you do not stand up today as a bloc is it going to be possible three years from now?” Yoho asked the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington DC on Tuesday.

“It is not just ASEAN standing up.

“It will be the US, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, the French, Australia, Japan, South Korea and India.

“If we do not stand up to China today it will not be possible.”

The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing titled “China’s Maritime Ambitions”.

Yoho said the bloc of nations should do their manufacturing anywhere but China. 

“We are paying them and they are creating the money that we are fighting against and I think it is time the world wakes up,” he said.

Democrat Ami Bera told the hearing China’s aggressive actions included the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel chasing a Japanese fishing boat in Japanese waters and Chinese fishing boats swarming Indonesian waters.

“These actions pose serious threats to regional stability and this is not what you see out of a responsible global leader,” Bera said.

“China has to make that decision.

“Does it want to be a responsible global leader or will it be a nation that sits apart?”

Latest sport

tennis

Kyrgios brands Boris Becker a 'doughnut'

Nick Kyrgios's public condemning of Alexander Zverev's partying while pledging to self-isolate has not gone down well with German tennis great Boris Becker.

rugby league

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

Australian rules football

Pies face sanctions over AFL virus breach

Two experienced Collingwood players are under investigation for breaches of the AFL's coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Stuart dirty how Bateman fiasco played out

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says it's time for the NRL to rein in rogue player managers following John Bateman's decision to leave the Raiders.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

As Victorian AFL clubs prepare to hit the road for an extended period, Trent Cotchin has conceded some Tigers players could choose not to enter interstate hubs.

news

politics

Treasurers asked to consider GST reform

A six-person panel led by former businessman David Thodey and commissioned by NSW has called for fresh thinking on the GST and other state taxes.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios brands Boris Becker a 'doughnut'

Nick Kyrgios's public condemning of Alexander Zverev's partying while pledging to self-isolate has not gone down well with German tennis great Boris Becker.

world

economy, business and finance

Boeing 737 MAX marred by design: report

Mistakes made by Boeing and the US FAA in the development and certification of Boeing's top-selling aircraft resulted in two fatal crashes, a report says.