Coronavirus restrictions on businesses are easing in all 50 states of the United States. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US coronavirus cases exceed 2 million

By Lisa Shumaker

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 06:53:40

Total US coronavirus cases have surpassed 2 million, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested.

Across the country new infections are rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis.

Part of the increase is due to more testing, which hit a record high on June 5 of 545,690 tests in a single day but has since fallen, according to the COVID-Tracking Project.

Recent increases in cases are likely a result of more people moving about and resuming some business and pleasure activities as all 50 states gradually reopen.

Health officials believe the first US coronavirus cases appeared in January and the country recorded 1 million cases by April 28.

So far in June, there have been an average of 21,000 new cases a day compared with an average of 30,000 a day in April and 23,000 a day in May, according to a Reuters tally.

Total US coronavirus-related deaths have surpassed 112,000, also the most in the world.

On May 12, the World Health Organisation advised governments that before reopening, the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus should remain at 5.0 per cent or lower for at least 14 days.

US rates of positive test results have fluctuated between 4.0 per cent and 7.0 per cent and have not met those guidelines although many individual states have.

Some states were still reporting positive rates above the WHO threshold last week, with Maryland at 8.0 per cent, Utah at 9.0 per cent, Nebraska at 9.0 per cent, Virginia at 9.0 per cent, Massachusetts at 11 per cent and Arizona at 12 per cent.

At the peak of the outbreak in April, 25 per cent to 50 per cent of tests came back positive.

