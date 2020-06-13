Discover Australian Associated Press

Joe Biden says Donald Trump can't 'ignore the pandemic away' as public campaigning resumes. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US coronavirus cases top 2 million

By James Oliphant

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 11:14:28

With the number of US coronavirus cases now topping two million, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has again blasted Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying the President “still refuses to take the virus seriously.”

Noting that the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in more than 20 states, Biden accused the Republican president of “trying to ignore reality.”

“Just like Donald Trump could not wish the disease away in April, or tweet it away in May, he can’t ignore it away in June,” Biden said in a statement.

“Even now, after the incredible toll our country has already paid, President Trump still refuses to take the virus seriously,” Biden added.

Trump’s campaign responded by pointing to the president’s travel restrictions from China, saying they saved “countless lives.”

“Under the president’s leadership, the United States has conducted more virus tests than all other nations combined,” said campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to lob ineffective partisan bombs from the sidelines, looking for relevance where there is none.”

More than 116,000 people in the United States have died during the coronavirus outbreak, the most of any country. About half a dozen states including Texas and Arizona are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of the US economy may spark a second wave of infections.

Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday it would hold a rally – his first in months since the pandemic shut down most of the country – on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Black community and political leaders have described the selection of that date and that location as a ‘slap in the face’ . In the US it’s known as Juneteenth, a holiday to mark the end of slavery in America. Tulsa was also the site of a 1921 white-on-black killing spree.

President Trump’s campaign issued an unusual disclaimer on Thursday, telling supporters the campaign cannot be held liable if they are exposed to the coronavirus during the rally.

Both Biden and Trump held small-scale roundtable events on Thursday with Biden in Philadelphia and the president in Dallas. Both are scheduled to hold fundraisers in the evening.

The US stock market fell more than 1,800 points on Thursday over worries of a pandemic resurgence. 

