US health officials caution against easing

Senior US health officials and some governors are warning against a too-rapid easing of restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus, while President Donald Trump’s wished-for Easter date for reopening the economy passed with most Americans remaining at home.

Following a week in which the US death toll from COVID-19 soared above 20,000 – a doubling of the fatality total a week earlier – there were growing signs that the numbers of new hospitalisations and patients needing critical care were easing, even in New York, which accounts for about half of the country’s diagnosed cases.

In an Easter message, Trump telegraphed his continued hopes for a quick end to stay-at-home restrictions that have largely shuttered the US economy. That has propelled joblessness to levels not seen since the Great Depression, with more than 16 million people seeking unemployment benefits.

“Right now, we’re keeping separation; we’re getting rid of the plague,” the president said in a video posted on Twitter. “But we’re winning the battle, we’re winning the war – we’ll be back together in churches, right next to each other.”

Since dropping his Easter goal, which Trump now says was “aspirational”, the president has repeatedly mentioned May 1, less than three weeks away, as a new target for starting to ease restrictions.

But public health officials experts inside and outside government sought to dampen expectations for any dramatic “light switch” moment, as Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-diseases specialist, put it.

At best, Fauci said, April 30 – when the guidelines Trump put in place expire – will be a time to reassess whether any slow easing could begin.

“We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, ‘OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on?'” Fauci, the best-known public health expert on the White House coronavirus task force, said on CNN’s State of the Union.

“If so, do it,” he said. “If not, then just continue to hunker down.”

Fauci and other health experts worry that if the country ends social-distancing policies too early, the virus could once again start rapidly spreading, causing a renewed increase in illness and death.

Despite his frequent talk about the topic, Trump doesn’t have the authority to order businesses, schools and other institutions reopened. Most of that power lies in the hands of governors and mayors, who by and large have been much more reluctant to set any early deadlines.