Trump, Congress to meet as virus worsens

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Despite the US having the highest coronavirus death count, Donald Trump insists it will 'disappear'. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Trump, Congress to meet as virus worsens

By Lisa Mascaro

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 17:07:01

Top Republicans in the US Congress are expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring.

Trump insisted again on Sunday that the virus would “disappear,” but the president’s view did not at all match projections from the leading health professionals straining to halt the US’s alarming caseloads and death toll.

Lawmakers were returning to a Capitol still off-limits to tourists, another sign of the nation’s difficulty containing the coronavirus. 

Rather than easing, the pandemic’s devastating cycle was happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue. 

Businesses were shutting down again, schools could not fully reopen and jobs were disappearing, all while federal aid expired.

Without a successful federal strategy, lawmakers are trying to draft one.

The political stakes are high for all sides before the November election, but even more so for the nation, which has now registered more coronavirus infections and a higher death count of 140,500 than any other country.

Trump raised alarms on Capitol Hill when he suggested last month at a rally in Oklahoma that he wanted to slow virus testing. 

Some of Trump’s GOP allies wanted new money to help test and track the virus to contain its spread. Senate Democrats were investigating why the Trump administration had not yet spent some of $US25 billion ($A36 billion) previously allocated for testing in an earlier aid bill.

Just as the pandemic’s ferocious cycle was starting again, the first round of aid was running out.

A federal $US600 ($A858)-a-week boost to regular unemployment benefits would expire at the end of the month. So, too, would the federal ban on evictions on millions of rental units.

With 17 straight weeks of unemployment claims topping 1 million – usually about 200,000 – many households were facing a cash crunch and losing employer-backed health insurance coverage.

Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade’s Great Recession.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

cricket

CA take Test summer tips from England

Interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has warned there is a "huge amount at stake" if this summer's international calendar does not proceed as planned.

rugby league

Hannay puts hand up for fulltime NQ gig

Interim North Queensland coach Josh Hannay says he will use the rest of the NRL season to push his case to replace Paul Green as full-time Cowboys mentor.

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

news

politics

Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fall

Australia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.

sport

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.