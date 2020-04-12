Discover Australian Associated Press

Most Americans are staying in under unprecedented stay-at-home orders in place to combat COVID-19. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US COVID-19 cases surpass half a million

By AAP

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 23:58:55

The number of coronavirus cases detected in the US has risen past half a million over the Easter weekend, and more than 18,600 people have now died.

US President Donald Trump says the decision on when it will be safe to reopen the country will be the biggest he has ever had to make.

Public health experts have warned that the US death toll could spike to 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

Trump, seeking re-election in November, has said he wants life to return to normal as soon as possible.

The sweeping restrictions on movement aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus carry their own economic and public-health cost, Trump says.

“I’m going to have to make a decision, and I … hope to God that it’s the right decision,” he told reporters on Friday. 

“It’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Trump said the facts would determine the next move. 

Asked what metrics he would use to make his judgment, he pointed at his forehead.

“The metrics right here, that’s my metrics,” he said.

The current federal guidelines run to April 30. The president will then have to decide whether to extend them or start encouraging people to go back to work and a more normal way of life.

Trump said he would unveil a new advisory council next week that will include some state governors and will focus on the process of reopening the US economy.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks surpassed 15 million, as weekly new claims topped six million for the second straight time last week.

The government has said the economy purged 701,000 jobs in March. 

That was the most job losses since the Great Recession and ended the longest employment boom in US history after it started in late 2010.

