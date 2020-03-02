US increases travel restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US President Donald Trump says there's no reason for Americans to panic about the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US increases travel restrictions

By By Robert Jablon, Lisa Baumann and Andrew Selsky, Associated Press

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 08:07:28

The US is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus and elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea.

Vice president Mike Pence announced the new restrictions and warnings on Saturday as President Donald Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, including one who has died and four who are deemed “very ill”, and that additional cases are “likely”.

Trump added that he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the US border with Mexico in response to the virus’s spread. But he added: “This is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now.”

“We’re thinking about all borders,” he continued.

Travel to Iran is already quite limited, though some families are allowed to travel there on a visa. It is one of the seven initial countries on Trump’s travel ban list, which means travel from Iran also is already severely restricted.

Secretary of health and human services Alex Azar said: “We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas. This is a basic containment strategy.”

Trump provided an update on the virus from the White House press briefing room for the second time this week after the first reported US death of someone he described as having a high medical risk before contracting the virus.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said there was “no evidence of link to travel” in the case of the woman who died.

Trump said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus, as he tried to reassure Americans and global markets spooked by the virus threat.

On Friday, health officials confirmed a second case of Covid-19 in the US in a person who did not travel internationally or have close contact with anyone who had the virus. The US has a total of about 60 confirmed cases.

But Trump encouraged Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying “there’s no reason to panic at all”.

“You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”

Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. Speaking at a rally in South Carolina he accused Democrats of “politicising” the coronavirus threat and boasted about preventive steps he has ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States. Those steps include barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China.

Latest sport

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

soccer

Roar confident in A-League finals scrap

Brisbane have a tenuous hold on sixth spot after losing 1-0 to Melbourne City but coach Robbie Fowler has backed the Roar to evade the A-League chasing pack.

rugby league

Sharks dealing with backline injury crisis

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris is holding onto former Test star Josh Morris as he battles an injury crisis in the backline ahead of round one.

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star's AFLW return

Adelaide have welcomed back superstar Erin Phillips from a long injury spell, but Carlton scored an eight-point win in their AFLW grand final rematch.

cricket

No rest for Aussies after ODI hammering

Australia don't intend to rest players unnecessarily in a one-day international series in South Africa being played several years out from the next World Cup.

news

health

Tax holiday for virus-hit traders in Qld

Queensland traders hit by the coronavirus outbreak will be offered a payroll tax holiday to help them ride out the crisis.

sport

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

world

health

Virus spreads to more than 60 countries

The Louvre in Paris has closed and tourist sites across Asia, Europe and the Middle East are deserted as the coronavirus continues its spread across the globe.