China virus cases drop, S. Korea struggles

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Almost 91,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported globally, including more than 80,000 in China. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

China virus cases drop, S. Korea struggles

By Matt Sedensky and Lori Hinnant

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 19:34:06

China prepared to close temporary hospitals while South Korea struggled to find enough beds for its sick as the virus epidemic that began in Asia increasingly troubled the West.

“We have entered a phase that will last weeks and, undoubtedly, months,” said President Emmanuel Macron of France, where more than 200 people were infected.

As new cases were dropping in worst-hit China, worrisome clusters were growing sharply in South Korea, Italy and Iran, which each exceed 2000 cases. Italy newly surpassed Iran with the most deaths outside China, with 79 as of Tuesday.

World Health Organisation leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said though the virus caused more serious illness and death than the flu, data suggests it’s not as easy to catch.

“People are afraid and uncertain. Fear is a natural human response to any threat,” Tedros said. “But as we get more data, we are understanding this virus and the disease it causes more and more.”

In Daegu, the South Korean city at the centre of that country’s outbreak, a shortage of hospital space meant about 2300 patients were being cared for in other facilities while they awaited a hospital bed.

“I feel assured that we can absolutely overcome this situation,” said Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun in a meeting about quarantine strategies in Daegu.

China reported 119 new cases on Wednesday, all but five in the outbreak’s epicentre of Wuhan. In a sign of the shifting threat, Beijing’s health commissioner said two new cases in the Chinese capital were apparently infected abroad, in Iran and Italy.

The state-run Xinhua news agency said Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, was expected to gradually shut down its hastily built temporary hospitals, where thousands of beds were empty.

“We believe this decline is real,” WHO outbreak expert Maria Van Kerkhove said of China. The country has reported 80,270 infections and 2981 fatalities. It has about 85 per cent of the world’s cases and 95 per cent of deaths from the COVID-19 illness.

Italy’s death toll rose sharply on Tuesday, with 45, mostly in the northern region of Lombardy where its outbreak has been concentrated.

Fear over the virus’ spread led even the Vatican to insist Pope Francis was not infected. He became ill last week, but the Vatican said Francis only had a cold.

The outbreak was blamed for market instability around the globe. Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street continued its zigzag performance, despite an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. 

Business of all types were experiencing pain as travel and tourism were spurned and worried consumers changed their habits.

“People are afraid to touch anything or take anything from us,” said Maedeh Jahangiri, a perfume seller at an upscale mall in the Iranian capital of Tehran. “Everyone is at a loss.”

Iran has counted 2336 cases of the virus, reportedly even infecting at least 23 members of parliament.

Sixteen Italian tourists who have been travelling in India for the past two weeks have tested positive for the new coronavirus and are being treated in isolation wards.

These cases have taken the total number of positive cases in India to 28 so far, federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says.

Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido reported three more cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 82 in the prefecture.

The new cases all involve men, one in his 50s and the other two in their 60s, the prefecture said on its website.

Hokkaido accounts for the highest number of infections among Japan’s prefectures.

Spain had dozens of health workers quarantined or being monitored after at least five were infected with the new virus. 

Poland announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In total, 500 people are being currently quarantined in Poland, while 68 people suspected of having contracted the virus are treated in hospitals.

In France, the government requisitioned all current and future stocks of protective masks to ensure they go to health workers and patients. 

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned cases could spread, unveiling a 25-page plan for a worst-case scenario in which retired doctors and nurses are called back to work and police could stop investigating minor crimes to help deal with an outbreak.

In the US, nine people have died, all in and around Seattle, Washington, where there was fear a statewide total of 27 infections could drastically rise. The US overall had more than 120 cases.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers were expected to finalise an agreement on Wednesday on a $US7.5 billion ($A11.4 billion) emergency bill to fund work on a virus vaccine and other measures.

Latest sport

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

Sophie Molineux could play her first game of the T20 World Cup in Australia's semi-final with South Africa as the team grapple with Ellyse Perry's absence.

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

rugby league

Curtis Scott free to play for Raiders

Curtis Scott will not be subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy following his Australia Day incident, so the Canberra centre is free to play round one.

sport

Sports try to combat spread of coronavirus

From banning handshakes and selfies to cancelling events, the world of sport is trying to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

news

health

Quarantine over for cruise ship evacuees

The remaining Diamond Princess cruise ship coronavirus evacuees are set to go home on Thursday after spending 14 days in isolation near Darwin.

sport

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

world

election

Biden wins Texas, close race in California

A resurgent Joe Biden has taken Texas, adding nine states to his Super Tuesday tally, in a blow to Bernie Sanders, who holds a narrow lead in California.