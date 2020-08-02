Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Dr Anthony Fauci has fended off efforts to draw him into the fierce political debate over COVID-19. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US deal for 100 million doses of vaccine

By Maria Caspani and Deena Beasley

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 10:00:47

Two major drug companies will supply the US government with 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, as the nation’s top health agency predicted that fatalities would rise in the coming weeks.

The agreement calls for the US government to pay French drug maker Sanofi and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline up to $US2.1 billion ($A2.9 billion) to supply it with enough vaccines for 50 million people, with the option to buy another 500 million doses.

The purchase falls under the Trump administration’s so-called Operation Warp Speed, intended to rush a COVID-19 vaccine to the market by the end of 2020. 

The coronavirus, which first appeared in China, has infected 4.5 million people in the US and killed more than 152,000 Americans, according to a Reuters tally.

The US Centers for Disease Control on Friday forecast between 168,000 and 182,000 total fatalities by August 22, predicting that deaths will rise fastest in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington state.

A top White House pandemic advisor, Dr. Deborah Birx, has said the virus appeared to be shifting away from Sunbelt states such as Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, and moving into the Midwest.

Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Thursday that Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska were particularly at risk.

Four US states reported record increases in deaths on Friday, including Florida, which has in recent weeks been a hot spot of COVID-19 cases.

Florida also reported 9007 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 470,000, the second highest in the country behind California. 

Florida is among at least 18 states that saw cases more than double in July, when almost 25,000 people in the United States died of COVID-19.

The state, already reeling from the pandemic and resulting economic damage, was forced to close testing sites on Friday as Hurricane Isaias approached bearing high winds and heavy rains and residents stocked up on essentials.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States are rising at their fastest rate since early June. Roughly one American died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In the nation’s capital, top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, during testimony before a US House of Representatives subcommittee, fended off efforts by both Republicans and Democrats to draw him into the fierce political debate over the handling of the pandemic.

Latest sport

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines has become the first player in 83 years to score six tries in his first two games as Penrith blew Manly out of the water 42-12 in the NRL.

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic faces likely hard lockdown this week

Victoria's premier has warned 'mystery' coronavirus cases are rising and there is speculation parts of the state could go into a hard lockdown this week.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Mexico virus deaths rise; HK cases surge

Mexico has overtaken the UK as the country with the third-highest number of COVID-19-linked deaths as Hong Kong reimposes limits to stem a surge of cases.