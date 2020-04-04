US Democratic convention moved to August

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of August 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July.

Convention chief executive Joe Solmonese has confirmed the decision in a statement on Thursday.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Solmonese said.

Biden on Wednesday night told NBC comedian Jimmy Fallon he doubted whether the Democratic convention would be held on its original July 13-16 schedule in Milwaukee.

“I think it’s going to have move into August,” Biden said.

Those comments were the furthest Biden had gone in predicting a delay for the convention, which marks the start of the general election campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they’ll be able to move forward as planned with their summer conventions.

Republicans plan to gather on August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled, but party chair Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility the pandemic could upend their plans.

Biden holds a prohibitive delegate lead that makes him the prospective nominee, but Vermont senator Bernie Sanders remains in the race and insists he has a “narrow” path to the nomination.