New York bars, restaurants and theatres have been ordered closed. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US eateries, bars, theatres shut for virus

By Leela de Kretser

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 15:31:11

The mayors of New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest cities in the US, say they are ordering restaurants, theaters, bars and movie houses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Any restaurant, bar or cafe selling food will only be able to do so via delivery or take-out, officials said on Sunday.

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We have to break that cycle.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was also ordering gyms closed.

“These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker,” de Blasio said.

“But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”

De Blasio said his order would be in effect on Tuesday at 9am. In Los Angeles the restrictions would take effect at midnight on Sunday.

There was no word yet on how long the businesses in New York would remain closed.

Garcetti said Los Angeles businesses affected by his order must stay closed until March 31, adding that he may extend the order.

More than 50,000 restaurants in New York were expected to shutter by Tuesday morning. According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants account for more than $US51 billion in annual revenue and have more than 800,000 employees.

“We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers,” de Blasio said.

For restaurant owner Julio Pena, the New York City shutdown looks devastating. Pena, who managed to keep his Il Posto Accanto restaurant open in the aftermath of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy, doesn’t know how he or other businesses will survive.

“Throughout whatever situation we’ve always opened, not only for staff and to pay the bills, but because the community needs us,” he said.

