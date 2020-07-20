US coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
In the US COVID patients are waiting hours to get admitted to hospital. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000

By By Lisa Shumaker

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 12:49:32

US deaths from the coronavirus now exceed 140,000 as cases continue to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has now surpassed 600,000.

The university’s tally as of Saturday night says the US tops the list with 140,103 deaths. It is followed by 78,772 fatalities in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom.

America is losing about 5000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighbouring Canada has reported total deaths of 8800 since the pandemic started.

In just one week, the US records about as many deaths as the 5600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year.

In the hardest-hit US counties, officials are running out of places to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to the state’s largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday.

In Texas, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have acquired five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

The appearance of such mobile morgues has fed the sense in some Southern states that the pandemic appears to be spinning out of control.

Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world have now surpassed 14 million, and deaths neared 600,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation, which also tracks the virus, reported another  single-day record of new infections – over 259,848 worldwide – for the third day in a row. The true toll of the pandemic is thought to be even higher, in part because of shortages in testing and shortcomings in data collection.

Latest sport

rugby league

Green's tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

rugby league

Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

Anthony Seibold is likely to roll the dice with a backline reshuffle for their NRL clash with Melbourne as pressure mounts on the Brisbane coach.

golf

Wild Rahm day ends with win, No. 1 ranking

John Rahm has captured the world No.1 ranking with victory in the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament while Jason Day extended his welcome return to form.

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder thanks to a Robbie Gray goal after the final siren that broke Carlton hearts in round seven.

news

immigration

Detained Tamil mother in Perth hospital

A Tamil mother from a family detained on Christmas Island has been flown to Perth for hospital treatment after suffering severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

sport

rugby league

Green's tenure as Cowboys NRL coach over

Premiership-winning coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

A surge of new coronavirus infections in countries around the world shows little sign of slowing down.