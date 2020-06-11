Discover Australian Associated Press

The Trump administration has allowed the killing of bear cubs and wolf cubs in Alaska. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

US ends ban on killing bear cubs

By Yereth Rosen

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 11:04:01

The Trump administration has overturned an Obama-era rule that barred hunters in Alaska national reserves from baiting bear traps or killing denning bear cubs and wolf pups.

Under the new National Park Service rule, effective on July 9, hunting on natural reserves in Alaska will be controlled by the state, which allows baiting of brown and black bears; hunting of denning black bears with artificial light, killing of denning wolves and coyotes, hunting of swimming caribou and hunting of caribou from motorboats.

The Obama administration had banned all those practices in National Parks.

The change stems from 2017 orders issued by then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to provide greater recreational access for hunting and fishing in Alaska, National Park Service spokesman Peter Christian said, acknowledging that the rule change was unpopular.

“I would say the vast majority of people did believe this was a controversial move and were almost entirely opposed to us lifting the ban,” he said.

Jamie Rappaport Clark, president of Defenders of Wildlife, said in a written statement that te Trump administration had “shockingly reached a new low in its treatment of wildlife”.

“Allowing the killing of bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens is barbaric and inhumane.”

State officials said the Obama-era rule was wrongheaded.

“From our perspective, the Park Service was infringing on our territory,” said Eddie Grasser, director of wildlife management for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, adding that some of the hunting practices now allowed in national reserves are part of indigenous culture.

Those practices are used by only a small number of people in a few places, Grasser said.

