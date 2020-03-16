US extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

The United States has expanded the European coronavirus travel ban, adding Britain and Ireland to the list, while President Donald Trump said he was tested for the virus.

“The president has made a decision to suspend all travel” to Britain and Ireland effective at midnight on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House press briefing on Saturday.

The action came after “a unanimous recommendation” from “all of our health experts,” Pence said, as the number of coronavirus cases surge in those countries.

In Britain, the death toll on Saturday nearly doubled from the previous day, to 21.

“They’ve had a little bit of activity, unfortunately,” Trump told reporters earlier in the briefing. “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it.”

The ban will apply to anyone who was physically present in Britain and Ireland in the 14 days prior to their attempted entry to the US.

Pence specified that US citizens “can come home” and will be “funnelled through specific airports and processed”.

They will undergo medical screening and will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Certain visa holders, foreign diplomats and some others are also exempt from the restrictions.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 30-day ban on most travel from Europe that took effect on Friday at midnight.

The president said on Saturday that he was considering imposing domestic travel restrictions.

Trump also said he had been tested for the virus on Friday night and was awaiting the results, which would take a day or two to receive.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” he said at the news conference, adding that it was “perfectly normal”.

There are more than 1620 cases of the virus and 41 deaths recorded in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

However, the real number of cases is likely higher, since jurisdictions across the country complain of a lack of testing ability.

New York state reported its first virus-related death on Saturday.