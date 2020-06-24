US eyes 2021 vaccine, China posts 22 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US expert Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 vaccine may be developed by the end of the year. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

US eyes 2021 vaccine, China posts 22 cases

By Lauran Neergaard

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 06:40:02

Top US health expert Anthony Fauci says he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021 but has warned that the next few weeks will be critical to suppressing coronavirus hot spots around the country.

“We’ve been hit badly,” Fauci said on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

The infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health said he was “really quite concerned” about rising community spread in some US states.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges,” he said.

Since Fauci’s last appearance at a high-profile hearing more than a month ago, the US has begun emerging from weeks of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns.

But it’s being done in an uneven way, with some states far less cautious than others.

About 2.3 million people in the US have been sickened in the pandemic and about 120,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, South Korean authorities said they were testing 176 workers at the southern port of Busan following a coronavirus outbreak among crew members of a Russian cargo ship that has so far sickened 16.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Institute of Health, said on Tuesday that all 21 crew members were tested after the ship arrived at Busan’s Gamcheon Port on Sunday carrying frozen seafood.

South Korea reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 30 linked to international arrivals.

The country has been struggling to stem a resurgence of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings and sales and warehouse jobs.

In Russia, the supreme lama of Tuva – one of the country’s two majority-Buddhist republics – has died of COVID-19.

The region’s governor announced on Tuesday that Jampel Lodoy, who carried the title of “kamby lama,” had died in a hospital where he had been treated for about two weeks.

Tuva, which borders Mongolia, has recorded 3575 coronavirus cases among its population of about 310,000.

Chinese authorities have reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing, a day after a city government spokesperson said containment measures had slowed the momentum of a new outbreak in the capital that has infected more than 200 people.

Another nine cases were brought by Chinese travellers from outside the country, seven of them on board a flight from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia that arrived in the western city of Lanzhou, according to a notice from the provincial government.

China has reported 4634 deaths from the virus among 83,418 total cases since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

In Europe, the Dutch public health institute is to begin monitoring wastewater at all 352 sewerage treatment facilities in the Netherlands for traces of the coronavirus as a way of quickly detecting new cases.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge on Tuesday asked the institute to begin daily testing as quickly as possible.

De Jonge said that by testing wastewater daily “we can quickly detect regional and local upticks of the virus, even before people show symptoms”.

Millions of people in England will be able to go to the pub, visit a movie theatre, get a haircut or attend a religious service starting July 4 but they will have to wait to see a concert, get a tattoo or go to the gym.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a major loosening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Tuesday that will allow a swath of businesses to reopen.

They include restaurants, bars, hotels, hairdressers, cinemas and museums.

Places of worship can hold services but choirs and congregations won’t be permitted to sing since the virus can spread through open mouths.

Latest sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

Australian rules football

Worsfold to speak about Conor McKenna saga

Essendon coach John Worsfold will on Wednesday speak about the bizarre Conor McKenna saga, which had threatened to derail the Bombers' AFL season.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

rugby league

Eels' forward Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Parramatta's Nathan Brown will serve a two-game suspension after failing to have a grade-two careless high tackle offence downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

news

politics

Other states warn against Victorian travel

Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases in the past week.

sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.