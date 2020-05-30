Discover Australian Associated Press

US President Donald Trump says the Twitter platform is biased in favour of his opponents. Image by EPA PHOTO

Feature Report

Twitter disclaimer on Trump’s Floyd tweet

By AAP

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 20:44:22

Twitter has accused President Donald Trump of “glorifying violence”, attaching a disclaimer to one of his tweets about unrest in Minneapolis which it says breaks its rules.

“…These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” Trump’s tweet read.

Trump’s message can now be read only after clicking on a notice which says: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible”.

In a thread, Twitter said it had taken the action “in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts”. People will still “be able to retweet with comment, but will not be able to like, reply or retweet it”.

Twitter’s action came just hours after Trump said he would introduce legislation which might scrap or weaken a law that had protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook , in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms on which he had been criticised.

The proposed legislation is part of an executive order Trump signed on Thursday afternoon. He had attacked Twitter for tagging tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts.

Facebook and Instagram for now have left up the same message from the president on their services without any similar warning.

The relevant portion of Facebook’s community guidelines reads, “While we understand that people commonly express disdain or disagreement by threatening or calling for violence in non-serious ways, we remove language that incites or facilitates serious violence. We remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety”.

In another development, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was informed in advance by the company’s staff of a decision to tag the Trump tweet as “glorifying violence”, a spokeswoman for the company said.

“The decision was made jointly by teams within Twitter, and our CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the Tweet was labelled,” the spokeswoman said in an email. 

