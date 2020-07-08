Discover Australian Associated Press

An alarming jump in coronavirus infections has led many more Americans to seek out testing. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

US faces bleak summer as virus cases surge

By Callaghan O'Hare and Rich McKay

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 07:09:09

The US coronavirus outbreak has worsened as more states reported record rises in new cases, as Florida runs low on hospital intensive care unit beds.

Authorities have reported an alarming rise in infections in roughly two dozen states in the past two weeks, a sign that efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have failed in large swathes of the country. 

Montana, Oklahoma and Missouri on Tuesday shattered their previous daily record highs for new cases.

The jump has led many Americans to seek out testing for coronavirus. 

The US Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday it was adding short-term “surge” testing sites in three metropolitan areas in Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

In Houston, a line of more than 200 cars snaked around the United Memorial Medical Center as people waited for hours in sweltering heat to get tested.

Some had arrived the night before in order to secure a test at the drive-through site.

“I got tested because my younger brother got positive,” said Fred Robles, 32, who spent the night in his car. 

“There’s so many people that need to get tested, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Dean Davis, 32, who lost his job due to the pandemic, said he arrived at the testing site at 3am on Tuesday after he waited for hours on Monday but failed to make the cutoff. 

“I was like, let me get here at 3, maybe nobody will be here,” Davis said. “I got here, there was a line already.”

In Florida, more than four dozen hospitals across 25 of 67 counties reported their ICUs had reached full capacity, data published by the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration showed. 

Only 17 per cent of the total 6010 adult ICU beds statewide were available on Tuesday, down from 20 per cent three days ago.

Health officials are bracing for a wave of further hospitalisations that could strain healthcare systems in densely populated areas, leading to an uptick in deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory illness. 

Increased deaths tend to lag a rise in new cases by a month or longer.

More than 130,000 Americans have died from the illness – about a quarter of the global total. 

A widely cited model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected on Tuesday that US deaths would reach 208,000 by November 1.

Coronavirus cases in Florida, a state with a large elderly population, have soared in the last month, with the daily count of new cases topping 10,000 three times in the last week. 

COVID-19 fatalities were up nearly 19 per cent in the last week compared with the week prior, bringing the state’s death toll to more than 3800.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the autumn.

The Republican president, speaking at the White House, said some people wanted to keep schools closed for political reasons. 

“No way, so we’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools,” he said.

