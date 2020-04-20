US protests want virus restrictions lifted

Protests have flared in US states over stay-at-home orders while governors have disputed President Donald Trump’s claims they have enough tests for the coronavirus and should quickly reopen their economies.

An estimated 2500 people rallied at the Washington state capitol in Olympia to protest Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, defying a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

Despite pleas from rally organisers to wear face coverings or masks as public health authorities recommend, many did not.

“Shutting down businesses by picking winners and losers in which there are essential and non-essential are violations of the state and federal constitution,” rally organiser Tyler Miller, 39, an engineer from Bremerton, Washington, told Reuters.

In Denver, hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol to demand the end to Colorado’s shutdown.

As protesters clogged streets with cars, healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks stood at intersections in counterprotest.

Stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of the virus have battered the US economy and more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

Demonstrations to demand an end have erupted in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitols of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

In New York, the US epicentre of the pandemic, hospitalisations declined to 16,000 from a high of 18,000, and the number of patients being kept alive by ventilators also fell.

There were 507 new deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

“If the data holds and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily briefing.

The US has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Cuomo, along with other governors, are clamouring for more tests to detect new infections as well as to test for immunity as part of their plans to reopen their states.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland during a CNN interview said claims by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that states have plenty of tests were “just absolutely false.”

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia told CNN the idea states have enough tests was “delusional.”

Several states, including Ohio, Texas and Florida, have said they aim to reopen parts of their economies, perhaps by May 1 or even sooner.

Trump’s guidelines to reopen the economy recommend a state record 14 days of declining case numbers before gradually lifting restrictions.

Yet Trump appeared to encourage protesters who want restrictions removed sooner with a series of Twitter posts on Friday calling for them to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all run by Democratic governors.

Inslee of Washington said the president was encouraging people to violate state laws on self-isolating.

“”To have an American president encourage people to violate the law, I can’t remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing.”

US lawmakers are nearing an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said.