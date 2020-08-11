Discover Australian Associated Press

US Health Secretary Alex Azar says any US vaccine would be shared once US needs are met. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US health chief: vaccine would be shared

By AAP

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 18:45:32

US Health Secretary Alex Azar says any US vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the US need has been satisfied.

There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development around the world, including more than 20 in human clinical trials.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to have a shot ready before year’s end, though they typically take several years to develop and test for safety and effectiveness.

“Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States,” Azar told reporters while on a visit to Taiwan.

“But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on.”

He did not elaborate.

