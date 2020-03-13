US House leaders unveil coronavirus bill

Democrats in the US House of Representatives has unveiled a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while officials suspended public tours through the Capitol building.

The legislation, which Democratic leaders aimed to rush to the House floor for debate and passage on Thursday, would grant workers 14 days of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, a summary of the bill shows.

Other provisions in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act introduced late on Wednesday include unemployment insurance to furloughed workers and hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding for children’s, seniors’ and other federal nutrition programs.

An additional $US500 million would be provided to help feed low-income pregnant women or mothers with young children who lose their jobs or are laid off because of the virus outbreak.

Another $US400 million would help local food banks meet increased demand.

The legislation also would guarantee free coronavirus testing for anyone who requires it, including uninsured people.

Democrats introduced the measure as President Donald Trump announced he would suspend travel for Europe to the United States in his latest bid to contain the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Capitol official confirmed the spreading coronavirus prompted a decision to temporarily stop tourist visits, although the landmark building will remain open for legislative business.

The tours would be suspended through the end of March.

After a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats earlier on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped legislation to help Americans navigate through the coronavirus crisis would win the backing of the Trump administration.

“This vote tomorrow is going to be an act of confidence that … we’re acting on a national health emergency,” House ways and means committee chairman Richard Neal said.

Neal said that on Tuesday he spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and “he surely seemed supportive of the positions I had taken”.

Democrats have refused to back Trump’s call for at least temporarily suspending the payroll tax as a way of helping families get through the coronavirus crisis.

They have argued the proposal is too broad and would not be the most effective way of helping Americans.

If passed by the House and Senate and approved by Trump, the House’s bill would result in “billions” of dollars of federal funds being dispensed, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.