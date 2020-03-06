Discover Australian Associated Press

COVID-19 in the United States has so far left 11 people dead. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

California declares virus emergency

By Steve Gorman and Laila Kearney

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 16:45:58

The US death toll from coronavirus infections has risen to 11 as new cases emerged around New York City and Los Angeles, while Seattle-area health officials discouraged social gatherings amid the nation’s largest outbreak.

The first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer County, near Sacramento, health officials said.

The person had underlying health problems and likely had been exposed on a cruise ship voyage between San Francisco and Mexico last month.

It was the first coronavirus fatality in the United States outside of Washington state, where 10 people have died in a cluster of at least 39 infections that have emerged through community transmission of the virus in two Seattle-area counties.

Although the Placer County patient who died was not believed to have contracted the virus locally, that case and a previous one from the San Francisco Bay Area linked to the same ocean liner have led health authorities to seek other cruise passengers who may have had close contact with those two individuals.

Hours after the person’s death was announced, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency in response to the coronavirus, which he said has resulted in 53 cases across the nation’s most populous state.

Newsom said the cruise ship, named the Grand Princess, had later sailed on to Hawaii and was returning to San Francisco but would not be allowed into port until passengers had been tested for the virus.

Six new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Los Angeles County.

One was a federal contractor who may have been exposed while conducting medical screenings at Los Angeles International Airport, the US Department of Homeland Security reported.

The greater Seattle region represents the biggest concentration of cases detected in the United States from a virus that has killed more than 3000 people worldwide, mostly in China, where the epidemic originated in December.

Most of the Seattle-area cases are not linked to travel or exposure to people who might have been infected abroad, meaning the virus has gone from being an imported phenomenon to taking up residence in Washington state, health officials say.

At least 18 cases, including six deaths, were connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly in a Seattle suburb.

In New York state, the number of cases rose to 10 on Wednesday. Three family members and a neighbour of a lawyer previously identified as infected tested positive.

The neighbour’s wife and three of his children have also contracted the virus. About 1000 people in Westchester County, where the two families live, are under self-quarantine orders because of possible exposure.

US lawmakers reached bipartisan agreement on an $US8.3 billion ($A12.5 billion) emergency bill to help fund efforts to contain the virus. The bill garnered enough votes to pass in the House of Representatives.

