More borders closed across Europe and North America as governments sought to halt the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

US invokes emergency law, EU borders shut

By Tim Sullivan

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 05:32:30

US President Donald Trump has moved to invoke a federal law that allows the government to marshal the private sector to deal with the coronavirus epidemic as more borders slammed shut across Europe and North America.

On a day of head-spinning developments, stocks tumbled again on Wall Street.

Calling himself a “wartime president,” Trump said he would sign the Defense Production Act “in case we need it” as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus.

With a growing number of people in the US thrown out of work by the near-shutdown of much of the country’s economy, he also said the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions from public housing through April.

Two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday that Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler agreed to close all their factories.

The move would idle about 150,000 workers, who are likely to receive supplemental pay in addition to unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, across the European continent, desperate travellers choked border crossings after countries began shutting the doors against the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8000.

Some bright spots emerged: Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected in late December and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case for a second straight day on Wednesday.

But in a grim illustration of the epidemic’s shifting centre of gravity, the death toll in Italy moved closer to overtaking China’s.

Italy had more than 2500 dead and was averaging about 350 a day; China’s toll was just more than 3,200.

Meanwhile, the United Nations’ International Labor Organisation estimated that the crisis could cause nearly 25 million job losses and drain up to $US3.4 trillion ($A5.9 trillion) in income by year’s end, but that a co-ordinated global response in the form of fiscal stimulus and other measures could help reduce the toll.

In releasing the new global infection figures, Johns Hopkins University said more than 82,000 people have recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough in most cases, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.

Still, scientists have no doubt the true number of people infected is higher than the 200,000 reported by health authorities because of the possibility that many mild cases have gone unrecognised or unreported, and because of the lag in large-scale testing in the US.

The US  reported more than 6500 cases and at least 116 deaths, almost half of them in Washington state, where dozens of residents from a suburban Seattle nursing home have died.

Across the European continent, leaders closed borders to non-essential traffic, while leaving many frontiers open to cross-border workers and trucks carrying critical goods like food and medicine. That led to monumental traffic jams.

To alleviate some of the pressure from eastern Europeans stuck in Austria and trying to return home, Hungary opened its borders in phases.

Bulgarian citizens were first allowed to cross in carefully controlled convoys, then Romanians had a turn. Serbs were also allowed to pass through.

But at one point early on the Austrian side, trucks were backed up for 28km and cars for 14km.

“The traffic jam is slowly starting to dissolve,” said Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. “We’re trying to manage the traffic situation as best as possible.”

Thousands of trucks were backed up in Lithuania on roads into Poland. Traffic was similarly jammed along Germany’s border with Poland.

The European Union said that it was trying to help about 80,000 citizens stuck outside Europe get home but that it faced huge challenges, including finding flights.

In Southeast Asia, the causeway between Malaysia and the financial hub of Singapore was eerily quiet after Malaysia shut its borders, while the Philippines backed down on an order giving foreigners 72 hours to leave from a large part of its main island.

Taiwan said that it, too, would ban foreigners from entry and citizens would have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

