US job vacancies are up but so are numbers of some workers quitting. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

economy, business and finance

US job openings rise in June

By Lucia Mutikani

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 03:33:49

US job openings increased in June but the surge in vacancies was accompanied by a rise in workers quitting positions at hotels, restaurants and bars likely because of COVID-19 afears and problems securing child care.

Despite the increase in vacancies reported by the Labor Department on Monday, job openings remained below their pre-pandemic level, supporting the view it could take the labor market years to recover.

“Perhaps the rise in job openings is less about adding additional workers but backfilling positions from workers who quit positions,” said Nick Bunker at Indeed Hiring Lab.

“An increase in quitting is usually a sign of worker confidence in the health of the labor market. Right now, it’s hard to see workers feeling quite so confident with unemployment in the double digits.”

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 518,000 to 5.9 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Vacancies were below their level of 7 million in February.

There were an additional 198,000 job openings in the accommodation and food services industry.

Vacancies also increased in the health care and social assistance sector.

Overall, the job openings rate rose to 4.1 per cent from 3.9 per cent in May.

The number of people voluntarily quitting their jobs increased 531,000 to 2.6 million.

Those quitting jobs in the healthcare and social assistance industry rose by 106,000, while the jump in the accommodation and food services sector was 104,000. The retail sector saw an increase of 99,000 quitting.

The quits rate, which under normal circumstance is viewed by policymakers and economists as a measure of job market confidence, increased to 1.9 per cent from 1.6 per cent in May.

