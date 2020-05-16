Discover Australian Associated Press

Rick Bright (L) says he was removed from his post for raising concerns about virus preparedness. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US lacks vaccine plan, whistleblower says

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 03:46:08

Whistleblower Rick Bright says the US lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

The country could face “the darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively, he told a congressional panel on Thursday.

Bright alleges he was ousted from a high-level scientific post after warning Donald Trump’s administration to prepare for the pandemic.

Bright said, “We don’t have (a vaccine plan) yet, and it is a significant concern.” Asked if lawmakers should be worried, he responded, “absolutely.”

Bright, a vaccine expert who led a bio-defence agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, said the country needs a plan to establish a supply chain for producing tens of millions of doses of a vaccine, and then allocating and distributing them fairly.

Appearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Bright said one of his lowest moments came when his repeated efforts to jump-start US production of respirator masks went nowhere.

Bright recalled getting emails in late January from Mike Bowen, an executive at a medical supply company called Prestige Ameritech, indicating that the N95 mask supply was “completely decimated”.

“And he said, ‘We’re in deep s***. The world is. And we need to act,”‘ Bright said. “And I pushed that forward to the highest levels I could in HHS and got no response. From that moment I knew that we were going to have a crisis for our health care workers because we were not taking action. We were already behind the ball.”

Republican lawmakers on the panel for the most part were careful not to attack Bright directly. But Representative Markwayne Mullins criticised Bright for continuing to collect his $US285,000 ($A443,031) salary while first on sick leave for a spike in blood pressure and now on holiday as he tries to straighten out his work situation.

“You’re too sick to go into work, but you’re well enough to come here while getting paid,” said Mullin. “I have a hard time understanding that.”

A federal watchdog agency has found “reasonable grounds” that Bright was removed from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after sounding the alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services.

