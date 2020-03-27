Discover Australian Associated Press

Donald Trump says new guidelines are being prepared to give US counties on virus risk ratings. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

By ZEKE MILLER and ALAN SUDERMAN

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 15:03:51

President Donald Trump says federal officials are developing new guidelines to rate US counties by risk of virus spread, as he seeks to ease measures meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the nation’s governors, Trump said the new guidelines are meant to enable state and local leaders to make “decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place.” States and municipalities would still retain authority to set whatever restrictions deem necessary.

“I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country: you know, the farm belt, certain parts of the Midwest, other places,” Trump said on Thursday in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity. “I think we can open up sections, quadrants, and then just keep them going until the whole country is opened up.”

The president has been trying for days to determine how to contain the economic fallout of social distancing measures.

US cases of coronavirus have now reached 81,378, the most of any country in the world.

Last week Trump unveiled a 15-day program advising against large gatherings and calling for many Americans to remain at home. The guidelines, issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even tighter than, those issued by the CDC.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for coronavirus response, told reporters the administration was looking for a focused approach rather than a ‘generic horizontal approach.’

Trump announced Thursday that he would visit Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort, the 1,000-bed hospital ship heading to assist New York in responding to the virus.

Still, he dismissed desperate calls from governors, including New York’s Andrew Cuomo, who have pleaded for additional ventilators to help treat patients with COVID-19.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump said, referencing New York’s request of the federal government.

On a conference call with governors Thursday, Trump stressed the need to reopen businesses and to recognise regional differences in the virus’ impact.

“We all have to get smart,” Trump said on the call, audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “We have to open up our country, I’m sorry.”

The announcement of the forthcoming new guidelines comes days after Trump said he hoped to “reopen” the country by Easter.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction – staying home from work and isolating themselves – the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths.

