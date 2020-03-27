US leads world in coronavirus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The US has had the highest number of coronavirus cases of any countrie, with New York a hot spot. Image by AP PHOTO

health

US leads world in coronavirus cases

By Maria Caspani and Daniel Trotta

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 10:11:38

The United States has surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases, as New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalisations and looming shortages in supplies, staff and sick beds.

Medical facilities were running low on ventilators and protective masks and were hampered by limited diagnostic testing capacity.

The number of US cases of coronavirus reached 81,378. China was second with 81,285 cases, and Italy third with 80,539 cases.

At least 1,178 people in the United States have died from COVID-19,  according to a running tally based on reports from state and local public health authorities.

An expected shortfall of ventilators – machines that support respiration for people who have lost the ability to breathe on their own – was substantial, as a surge of cases overwhelms New York hospitals, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference.

“Any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the healthcare system,” he said. “The number of ventilators we need is so astronomical – it’s not like they have them sitting in the warehouse,” Cuomo added. “There is no stockpile available.”

At least one New York hospital has begun a trial of sharing single ventilators between two patients.

Dr. Craig Smith, surgeon in chief at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Centre in Manhattan, wrote to staff that teams had worked “day and night” to get the split-ventilation experiment going.

Louisiana could be the next US epicentre. In New Orleans, the state’s biggest city, Mardi Gras celebrations last month were believed to have fuelled the outbreak.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned that his state, reporting about 1,800 infections, including at least 83 deaths is rapidly running out of beds and ventilators.

In New York state, the goal is to make as many as 140,000 hospital beds available, up from the current capacity of 53,000, and authorities are scouting new sites, Cuomo said.

The projected ventilator shortfall and surge in hospitalisations has already raised the prospect of rationing healthcare.

Asked about guidelines being drafted on how to allocate ventilators to patients in case of a shortage, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said such bioethical discussions “haunted him” but were unavoidable in the current situation.

“We have to hope for the best, but plan for the worst,” Murphy told a news conference.

Outside New York and New Orleans, other hot spots appeared to be emerging around the country, including Houston and Detroit.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a public radio station that the changing weather could help fight the virus because generally warm and moist conditions are better than a cold, dry winter. 

“We hope we get a respite as we get into April, May and June. It is likely to come around next season because it’s a very vigorous virus,” Fauci said.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW lockdown inches closer as cases climb

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by 186 to 1405, with authorities concerned by 145 cases without a clear source of transmission.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

Italian epidemic shows no sign of slowing

Another 712 people have died from the COVID-19 virus in Italy in the past 24 hours, crushing hopes the epidemic has peaked.