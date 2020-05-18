Discover Australian Associated Press

The US government may resume funding the WHO at a lower rate after its review of the organisation. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US may restore some WHO funding: Trump

By Andrea Shalal

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 00:10:28

US President Donald Trump says his administration is considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation, including one in which the country would pay about 10 per cent of its former level.

In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that US funding for the global health agency remained frozen.

Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a review of the organisation.

WHO officials denied the claims and the Chinese government has insisted it was transparent and open.

Fox News, citing a draft letter, reported late on Friday that Trump was poised to restore partial funding to the WHO, matching China’s assessed contribution.

The United States was the WHO’s biggest donor. If the United States matches China’s contribution, as the Fox report indicated, its new funding level will be about one-tenth its previous funding amount of about $US400 million ($A624 million) per year.

Responding to criticism about resuming payments, Trump said, “This is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10 per cent of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen.”

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

Australian rules football

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

Australian rules football

Police investigating Cats' Steven injury

Police are investigating after Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was left recovering in hospital after suffering a reported wound to his chest.

rugby league

League gladiator Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Wagga Wagga at the age of 84.

soccer

A-League aims for June training return

FFA chief executive James Johnson hopes A-League teams can return to training in June, with the season to be completed by the end of August.

medical research

Info from 'Dr Google' poses risk: study

About 40 per cent of Australians turn to "Dr Google" for advice but get the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, a study shows.

