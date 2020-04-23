US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lynas Corp has received initial funding from the US military to plan a rare earth plant in the US. Image by (AAP Image/Supplied)

Mining and Resources

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 17:42:49

Lynas Corp says the US military has chosen it for the initial funding for a US-based rare earths separation facility as part of Washington’s push to secure domestic supply of the essential minerals that China currently dominates.

Lynas, the biggest producer of rare earths outside China, and its joint venture partner Blue Line will receive ‘Phase 1’ funding by the US Department of Defense for planning work for the construction of the facility.

Lynas said successful completion of the project could lead to further contracts to build the plant.

While this isn’t guaranteed, chief executive Amanda Lacaze said that the company was confident “in the strength of our proposal and in our ability to meet the conditions set by the DoD for the development of a successful Heavy RareEarth separation facility”.

