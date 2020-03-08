Discover Australian Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has signs a $US8.3 billion coronavirus supplemental funding bill. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US mulls stimulus as virus cases rise

By Reuters

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 09:03:05

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States has now killed 15 Americans and hit 22 states, with Pennsylvania, Indiana and Minnesota reporting their first cases.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill to provide $US8.3 billion to bolster the country’s capacity to test for coronavirus and fund other measures to stem the outbreak. 

Trump signed the legislation at the end of a week in which the virus began to disrupt daily life for many Americans. 

As stocks plunge and US companies grapple with the economic fallout, his administration is also weighing tax relief for the cruise, travel and airline industries, according to sources.

In Seattle, the epicentre of the nation’s outbreak, there were school closures and orders to work from home. 

In Miami and Baltimore, areas less affected by the outbreak, music festivals and sporting events were cancelled or curtailed as a precaution.

More than a third of the new funds will be spent on test kits and research and development into vaccines and treatments. 

There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the respiratory illness, which emerged in China and has spread to more than 90 nations, killing more than 3,400 people and infecting more than 100,000 worldwide.

“We’re doing very well,” Trump said after signing the spending bill, which was approved by the Senate on Thursday. 

“But it’s an unforeseen problem … came out of nowhere, but we’re taking care of it.”

Critics of Trump, including Democratic lawmakers, have accused the president of downplaying the significance of the outbreak for political reasons. He has said the risk to Americans is low.

Washington state’s King County has been the hardest hit area in the United States with at least a dozen deaths, several of whom were people living at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.

Cases in New York jumped to 33 from 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, adding that some 4,000 people in the state were under precautionary quarantine and 44 under mandatory quarantine.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the CDC had already sent tests for 75,000 people to public health labs around the country, amid widespread criticism of not enough tests available for states in need.

He said a private contractor was working with the CDC to send kits capable of testing 400,000 people to private hospitals and labs nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is weighing tax relief for airline, cruise and travel industries to help such companies cope with a growing coronavirus outbreak that has dried up bookings.

The move, which could include tax deferrals, is one of several targeted steps that the administration is considering to try to limit the economic damage from the epidemic, which could stifle consumer spending and keep many workers at home.

White House Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said it was too early to determine the magnitude of the slowdown and the nation’s overall economy remained fundamentally strong and was not headed for a recession.

