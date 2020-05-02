US Navy hospital ship leaves New York port

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The USNS Comfort has left New York after treating patients during the coronavirus outbreak. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US Navy hospital ship leaves New York port

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 14:21:41

The US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which was sent to New York to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts, has left the port of the metropolis.

Numerous vehicles and boats from authorities and area fire departments said goodbye to the ship.

The New York Police Department captured the moment and posted images on Twitter of the USNS Comfort as it headed down the Hudson River and out to sea.  

The vessel with 1000 beds arrived on March 30 and began administering COVID-19 positive patients from April 6 as the New York Tri-state area became an epicentre for the novel coronavirus in the United States. 

The crew of more than 1200 treated 182 patients on board, 70 per cent of which were affected by COVID-19, according to US Navy Captain Patrick Ambrose, who was the commanding officer of the Comfort’s medical facility. 

“We were dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to each person who arrived to our hospital,” Ambrose said. 

The ship did receive some criticism from medical experts early in April for the lack of patients taken in compared to the amount of staff. 

But by late April, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told President Donald Trump in a meeting that the ship was “worthwhile” and “saved lives” but was “no longer needed,” NBC New York reported. 

As the situation in New York’s hospitals has now eased, the USNS Comfort is now headed for the Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, where it will remain on alert. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

AFL season reboot plans still unclear

The AFL will weigh up recommendations from Friday's national cabinet meeting to decide how the league restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

virus diseases

COVID outbreak at Melbourne meat facility

Victorian health authorities have confirmed seven new cases of coronavirus, including at a Melbourne meat processor, bringing the state's total to 1371.

sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.