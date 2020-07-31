US officially puts TikTok under review

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says TikTok, a popular social media app that specialises in a short video format, is under official review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the US (CFIUS).

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously floated the idea of banning the app, because it was owned by a Chinese firm, ByteDance.

The US administration has recently stepped up measures against Chinese tech firms, warning that these companies present a security threat.

“TikTok is under CFIUS review and we’ll be making a recommendation to the president on it this week,” Mnuchin told reporters alongside President Donald Trump.

“We’re looking at TikTok,” Trump said.

TikTok has insisted it does not share user data with the Chinese government and stresses its US-related bona fides, including its chief executive being a US citizen and its large operations in the country.

TikTok allows users to create short videos, often with some basic effects and music, which have become increasingly popular, particularly among a younger demographic.