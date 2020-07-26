US officials press back-to-school plan

With just weeks to go before US schools begin to open, federal health and education officials have stressed the need for children to get back into the classroom despite fears about safety as coronavirus infections surge.

Administration officials said reopening schools was critical for children’s mental and emotional well-being, as well as for allowing parents to get back to work to boost the economy, a priority for US President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election in November.

Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news briefing the CDC had released additional resource documents to provide “some more granular detail” for administrators and parents.

“They’re all put out with the intent to help facilitate, as was mentioned earlier, the full reopening of schools for face-to-face learning,” he said.

More than 4 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the country since the first US case was documented in January, creating new hot spots in the west and south after initially centring on the New York area.

While the risk of severe COVID-19 is seen as relatively low for children, there is fear they could infect more vulnerable teachers and other adult school administrators.

US public schools are controlled by states and counties, not the federal government, and their plans make up a patchwork across the country.

Schools are reopening on different dates, with different modes of teaching – virtual instruction, in-person in classrooms, or a hybrid of both – and different or unclear expectations of how long each stage will last.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week, only one in four people thinks it is safe for public schools to reopen and four in 10 parents said they would likely keep their children home if classes resume.

In a briefing on Thursday, Trump acknowledged that states that are currently coronavirus hot spots may need to delay reopening schools by a few weeks.