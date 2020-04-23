Oil prices tumble on demand collapse

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A growing global oil glut continues to hit prices with panic spreading through the markets. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Energy

Oil prices tumble on demand collapse

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 16:34:56

Oil prices have slumped again with Brent falling to the lowest since 1999, as the market struggled with a massive crude glut amid a collapse in demand for everything from gasoline to jet fuel, caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude, which fell 24 per cent in the previous session, touched $US15.98 ($A25.27) a barrel, its lowest since June 1999. It was trading down $US2.70, or 14 per cent, at $US16.63 at 1432 AEST.

West Texas Intermediate was down 68 cents, or 6 per cent, at $US10.89 a barrel.

The falls come on the heels of two of the wildest days in the history of oil trading, as worldwide supply looks set to overwhelm demand for months to come and current production cuts fall far short of offsetting that glut.

The front-month US contract fell into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday and set a record for the number of contracts traded on Tuesday.

Oil prices have slumped by around 80 per cent this year as the pandemic has spread across the world, killing nearly 180,000 people, routing financial markets and leading to potentially the worst economic meltdown since the depression of the 1930s.

The viral outbreak has caused fuel demand to drop by roughly 30 per cent worldwide and energy companies in the United States, the world’s biggest producer, are scrambling to find storage for excess oil. 

The volatility in the oil market has prompted CME Group, the world’s biggest commodities exchange, to raise margins on crude oil futures.

Latest sport

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

soccer

A-League stays on hold, players frustrated

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar says the silence from A-League bosses has been "deafening" as the FFA concedes a resumption is unlikely until at least June.

cricket

Cricketers wait for CA to open its books

Australian Cricketers' Association delegate Peter Handscomb says players are worried about their future as they wait for Cricket Australia to open its books.

tennis

TA backs Federer's call for tennis merger

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley believes a merger of the men's and women's tours could help solve the pay disparity between the sport's rich and poor.

rugby league

Abdo tells staff no redundancies planned

New interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has told staff there are no redundancies planned for now as the game prepares for a May return.

news

health

Complacency kills: PM's warning over virus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pointed to soaring coronavirus deaths in Europe as a warning against complacency in Australia.

sport

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.