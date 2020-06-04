Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty at last year's Cincinnati Open. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US Open/Cincinnati double-header on cards

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 05:31:43

The Cincinnati Masters could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as part of a double-header with the US Open under a new plan proposed by American tennis chiefs.

The plan is designed to help the tournaments, two of the biggest annual tennis events in North America, move forward safely after the coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on the professional sports calendar.

Both tournaments have previously said they plan to move forward as scheduled, with Cincinnati set to run until August 23 and the US Open’s main draw beginning on August. 31.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) plan would see both competitions played in New York’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre back to back, according to a New York Times report, in order to minimise travel and risk for players and participants.

The men’s and women’s tours have reportedly been notified of the proposal. 

The tennis world has slowly begun to resume action, with fans absent from stands.

World No.12 Petra Kvitova claimed victory in the women’s draw at an all-Czech tournament in Prague on Thursday, in a slot on the calendar that was originally occupied by the French Open

French Open officials rescheduled the clay court grand slam to begin on September 20, the week after the US Open was set to kick off, prompting frustration from many in the tennis world.

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

news

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

The government is unveiling a $688 million HomeBuilder grants scheme it says will keep 140,000 jobs in the construction industry through the recession.

world

demonstration

US crowds defy curfews but violence eases

Donald Trump's defence secretary says he is opposed to sending in troops to quell widespread protests over an African-American man's death in custody.