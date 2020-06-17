Discover Australian Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios has labelled the USTA's push to proceed with the US open this year as "selfish". Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Feature Report

Kyrgios swipe at plans to host US Open

By AAP

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 13:22:17

Nick Kyrgios says US Open officials are “selfish” amid reports the New York grand slam will go ahead as scheduled this year.

Forbes says the United States Tennis Association will hold the US Open without fans from August 31 to September 13, despite some of the sport’s biggest names having expressed concerns about attending the tournament during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Citing unnamed sources, Forbes said the men’s ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, were both expected to approve a plan for the event in its usual time slot in New York and that a formal announcement was due soon.

If correct, Kyrgios appears an extremely doubtful starter.

“Smh – people that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return,” Kyrgios tweeted on Tuesday.

Kyrgios has previously said he wouldn’t contest a grand slam that restricted fans from attending.

The USTA’s agreements with the men’s and women’s tours are “happening or almost there,” one source told Forbes. 

ESPN, which cited a source familiar with the plan, said the USTA was waiting for a green light from local and state health officials.

“We’re following each step in the (restart) procedure in the great hope that we can announce that the 2020 US Open will be played in its regularly scheduled date,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in the ESPN report. 

“We hope to make an announcement in the very near future.”

No professional tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the sport’s calendar in tatters, and the shutdown will extend until August.

Wimbledon was cancelled while the French Open has been moved to September and is due to start one week after the scheduled US Open men’s final.

Kyrgios’s fellow Australian and women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, top-ranked men’s player Novak Djokovic and reigning US Open champion Rafael Nadal are among the stars who have expressed concerns about attending the New York tournament.

The US Open is held annually in New York City, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was even turned into a temporary hospital to help in the battle against the virus.

