The US Open is held annually at Flushing Meadows in New York. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US Open ‘unlikely’ to happen without fans

By Frank Pingue

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 06:26:34

The organisers of the US Open said on Thursday a decision on whether to hold the grand slam event this year amid the coronavirus outbreak will be made in June.

And they added that playing the tournament without fans at Flushing Meadows in New York is on the table but “highly unlikely”.

The US Open, which is scheduled to run from August 31 to September 13, is both the largest and loudest of the four grand slam events on the tennis calendar and United States Tennis Association (USTA) chief executive Mike Dowse does not anticipate that changing.

“Playing without spectators, we’re not taking anything off the table right now, but to be honest and open, I think that’s highly unlikely,” Dowse said on a conference call.

“That’s not really in the spirit of the celebration of tennis. It also goes back to the health and wellbeing of not just the spectators but of our players and support staff that help run the tournament.”

The tournament’s home, New York, is the hardest hit US city in the coronavirus pandemic and this week revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000.

The venue’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, has even been turned into temporary hospital to help in the battle against coronavirus.

Last year’s US Open drew an all-time attendance record of nearly 740,000 fans and the event is the engine that drives the USTA, which is governing body for the sport in the country.

The French Open, the first grand slam to be hit by the spread of coronavirus, moved the clay court event to September 20-October 4 from its traditional May start while the Wimbledon championships, set to begin in late June, were cancelled.

“Time is on our side at this point,” said Dowse. “Obviously our ambition is to run the tournament.”

Dowse said the USTA will make a decision on whether it is safe to stage the event after consulting doctors.

“Things are fluid. If the medical experts come back and say here is a foolproof way of running a very safe tournament, unfortunately it has to be without fans, we may reconsider and look at it at this point,” said Dowse.

“Today it’s just too early to kind of speculate on what the exact specifics will be at that time.”

