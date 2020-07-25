US orders Boeing 737 engine checks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US regulators say airlines must inspect NG and Classic versions of Boeing 737 jets. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

US orders Boeing 737 engine checks

By AAP

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 02:51:24

US safety regulators have issued an emergency order directing airlines to inspect and if necessary replace a critical engine part on popular Boeing 737 jets after four reports of engines shutting down during flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said its order affected about 2000 twin-engine passenger jets in the United States.

The FAA said operators must inspect any 737 that has been parked for at least seven days or been flown fewer than 11 times since being returned to service because of reports that certain engine valves can become stuck in the open position.

Corrosion of the valves on both engines could lead to a complete loss of power without the ability to restart the engines, the FAA said in the order dated Thursday.

The agency said pilots could be forced to land somewhere other than an airport.

Passenger jets have two or more engines, and multiple engine failures are rare – one example was the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” in which US Airways pilots landed their plane on the Hudson River in New York after bird strikes knocked out both engines.

Major airlines typically fly their planes several times a day.

However, they parked hundreds of planes when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a collapse in air travel and are bringing some of those planes back as passenger traffic has picked up slightly.

The order applies to versions of the 737 called the NG and Classic, the latter of which are no longer in production but remain in some airline fleets.

The directive does not apply to the newer Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

Australian rules football

Greene stars, GWS win grand-final rematch

GWS have recorded a 12-point win over Richmond in the AFL grand-final rematch at Giants Stadium, where Toby Greene starred with five goals.

Australian rules football

AFL to reschedule Roos' Hobart games

The AFL is working to reschedule at least one planned game in Tasmania after the state government's decision to keep its borders closed to Queensland.

Australian rules football

Bombers lose Fantasia for Crows AFL clash

Essendon will face Adelaide on Sunday without Orazio Fantasia while Melbourne have opted not to recall Tom McDonald for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

Australian rules football

Cairns confirmed to host AFL teams, games

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed Cairns will host at least two AFL teams, with three matches to be played at the city's Cazaly's Stadium.

news

epidemic and plague

Suppression strategy as Vic cases surge

The national cabinet remains agreed on achieving zero community transmission, not zero cases, as Victoria ramps up contact tracing amid surging infections.

sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

world

virus diseases

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.