A US expert panel is considering how an eventual Covid-19 vaccine should be fairly shared out. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

US panel to plan fair vaccine distribution

By Julie Steenhuysen

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 09:00:02

Some of the finest minds from a range of fields have been given the task of developing guidelines for the US, on who should get the first doses of any coronavirus vaccine.

The guidelines are aimed at developing an equitable framework for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to use to distribute the vaccine, which US officials expect to be ready by the end of the year.

The directors of the CDC and the National Institutes of Health set up the panel, drawing on scientists and ethicists from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the National Academy of Medicine.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins asked the committee to take into account the needs of individuals who are at highest risk of the complications of COVID-19. 

Collins said the list should consider allocation based on health consequences of the disease, the needs of healthcare workers, the military, individuals who work in essential industries and places in the country where the virus is most active. He also said the group should consider prioritising individuals who volunteered to test a vaccine and were given a placebo, or dummy shot, and are still unprotected.

“This is going to be controversial. Not everybody’s going to like the answer. There will be many people who feel that they should have been at the top of the list, and not everybody can be,” Collins said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, told the panel that they should “make every effort to ensure not only that any vaccine is allocated in an equitable fashion, but also that the public actually sees that it’s equitable, fair and transparent,” he said.

The initial draft of the guidelines is due to be completed by the end of August and will be open for public comment. 

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Canberra add to NRL casualty ward with win

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the latest key Canberra player to suffer an injury but the Raiders have still held on to beat South Sydney 18-12 at GIO Stadium.

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

AFL match-winner Papley milks kicks: Hawks

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says Tom Papley, after booting four goals in Sydney's win over the Hawks, is one of the AFL's best at milking free kicks.

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

JobSeeker could go on beyond Christmas

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government is "favourably disposed" to further extending the JobSeeker supplement which is scheduled to end in December..

NKorea puts Kaesong city under lockdown

North Korea has declared a state of emergency and imposed a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong, amid fears coronavirus has entered the country.