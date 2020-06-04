US police “on leave” after 7 News attack

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Two US officers have been put on leave after an Australian TV crew was beaten at a protest . Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

US police “on leave” after 7 News attack

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 09:46:54

Two US police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a Seven Network journalist and cameraman were beaten at a rally outside the White House.   

Amelia Brace was struck by a truncheon and Tim Myers punched and hit with a shield when US Park Police in riot gear aggressively cleared Washington DC’s Lafayette Square of protesters on Monday ahead of a visit to a church by US President Donald Trump.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who compared Mr Trump’s walk to the church to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill examining bomb damaged London in World War II, defended the actions of the police.

“As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two US Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press,” Park Police acting Chief Gregory Monahan said on Wednesday.

A rally was held in the park demanding justice for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died during a police arrest last week.

Ms Brace and Mr Myers, who were doing a live cross back to Australia when they were struck, said they were also shot with rubber bullets and struggled to breathe after tear gas was fired into the crowd. 

Ms McEnany rejected that and said the police had “a right to defend themselves”. 

“No tear gas was used and no rubber bullets were used,” Ms McEnany said.

When a reporter countered by asking if “chemical agents were used” she replied: “So, again, no tear gas was used, no rubber bullets were used”.

Ms McEnany said the protesters in the park were told three times over loudspeakers they needed to move, became unruly and threw bricks and frozen water bottles at police. 

“The officers had no other choice than, in that moment, to act and make sure that they were safe and that the perimeter was pushed back,” she said.

After the park was cleared on Monday evening Mr Trump, holding a bible, joined Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other administration officials for a walk through the park and a photo opportunity in front of St John’s Episcopal Church.

Ms McEnany said Mr Trump visited the church, which was targetted in an arson attack on Sunday, “to send a very powerful message”.

“Like Churchill, we saw him inspecting the bombing damage; it sent a powerful message of leadership to the British people,” she said.

“And George W Bush throwing out the ceremonial first pitch after 9/11.

“And Jimmy Carter, putting on a sweater to encourage energy savings.

“And George HW Bush signing the Americans with Disabilities Act, flanked by two disabled Americans.”     

Seven’s director of news and public affairs Craig McPherson described the police actions against Ms Brace and Mr Myers as “nothing short of wanton thuggery” and Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Payne said she asked the Australian embassy to investigate.

Latest sport

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

New look key to Saints' AFL scoring power

St Kilda struggled to kick winning scores last year and will bank on a series of personnel changes in attack to turn their AFL fortunes around in 2020.

news

politics

Recession is a heartache for Australia: PM

As Australia heads into its first recession in almost three decades, the Morrison government is under pressure to boost jobs and growth.

sport

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

world

demonstration

US crowds defy curfews but violence eases

Donald Trump's defence secretary says he is opposed to sending in troops to quell widespread protests over an African-American man's death in custody.