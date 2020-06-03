Discover Australian Associated Press

Four police officers have been shot during protests in St Louis and a fifth was hit in Las Vegas. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

civil unrest

US police shot as Trump pushes crackdown

By Susan Heavey and Nathan Layne

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 03:53:10

US President Donald Trump has taunted state governors for not embracing his proposal to send in the military to quell unrest, hours after five officers were shot and wounded.

Demonstrators smashed windows and looted stores in New York City late on Monday and set fire to a Los Angeles strip mall amid clashes between law enforcement and crowds protesting the killing of an African-American man in police custody.

Four officers were shot and wounded in St Louis, Missouri, and one in Las Vegas was critically wounded, authorities said on Tuesday.

Trump has threatened to use the military to crack down on the unrest, now in a second week, and has derided local authorities including US governors for their response to the violent protests.

“New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces,” tweeted Trump, a Republican, in a reference to New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said he was outraged by the violence and looting in New York City on Monday, and that the city’s mayor and police force “did not do their job last night”. 

He said he believed Mayor Bill de Blasio underestimated the scope of the problem.

Cuomo said he had offered mayors support from state police or 13,000 National Guard who are on stand-by and said that with a 38,000-strong police force, New York City should be able to address its unrest on its own. 

He said the president sought to blur the line between protesters with a legitimate cause and looters.

De Blasio poured cold water on the idea of bringing the National Guard to America’s largest city. 

He said when forces not trained to handle New York City crowds intervene, “still with loaded weapons and under stress, horrible things happen”.

Head of the National Guard General Joseph Lengyel said violence had decreased across the US on Monday night, even as protest activity was sustained or increased. He said no Guard members were injured overnight.

Lengyel said 18,000 Guard members were assisting local law enforcement in 29 states, a figure that was increasing.

The violent US protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American who died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Three other officers involved have not been charged.

Four officers in St Louis were shot late on Monday and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

St Louis police commissioner John Hayden said about 200 protesters were looting and hurling fireworks and rocks at officers.

“They had officers with gas poured on them. What is going on? How can this be?” an emotional Hayden told reporters.  

“Mr Floyd was killed somewhere else and they are tearing up cities all across the country.”

