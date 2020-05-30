US prosecutors cite Damond in charging cop

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman repeatedly referred to his prosecution of Mohamed Noor. Image by EPA PHOTO

crime, law and justice

US prosecutors cite Damond in charging cop

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 06:42:00

The Minneapolis police officer captured on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed African American man has been charged with the same murder and manslaughter counts as the officer convicted of shooting dead Australian life coach Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday fired officer Derek Chauvin had been taken into custody and charged with the third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd.

Mr Freeman, at a press conference, repeatedly referred to his successful prosecution last year of Mohamed Noor, the Minneapolis police officer who shot dead Ms Damond in an alley behind her home in 2017.

“The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is one of the few prosecuting offices in this country in the last five years to successfully prosecute a police officer for murder and we did that on behalf of Justine Damond,” Mr Freeman told reporters.

“That’s unusual. 

“We know how to do this.”

A jury found Noor guilty last year of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and he is serving a 12.5 year prison sentence.

Mr Freeman announced Chauvin’s charges hours after riots broke out in Minneapolis and a police station and other buildings were set on fire.

Protesters demanded Chauvin and three other police officers be charged.

Mr Freeman said the other officers were also being investigated.

It took Mr Freeman eight months to charge Noor, but just four days to charge Chauvin.

The prosecutor said Noor’s case did not have video of the incident shot by members of the public and surveillance cameras.

“Mohamed Noor was a very difficult case,” he said.

“We didn’t have the kind of video tape we need and there was all sorts of other evidence that took us a long time.”

Mr Floyd died on Monday after police were called to a Minneapolis shop claiming someone had attempted to use a counterfeit banknote.

Surveillance footage from a nearby cafe showed two officers arriving on the scene and walking to a parked car where Mr Floyd was in the driver’s seat.

They put him in handcuffs and took him to their patrol car.

Mobile phone video showed officers kneeling on Mr Floyd on the ground and Mr Floyd pleading he could not breathe.

It was the latest fatal incident involving police and African American men in the Minneapolis-St Paul twin cities.

Ms Damond’s case flipped that.

Ms Damond, originally from Sydney, was white and Noor was born in Somalia.

Ms Damond, 40, was weeks away from marrying her American fiance Don Damond on the evening of July 15, 2017.

She was home alone and just before midnight heard a woman’s screams coming from an alley behind her house

Ms Damond called 911 and when Noor’s police vehicle pulled up in the dark alley she walked out barefoot and in her pyjamas.

Noor claimed he thought he was being ambushed and, while sitting in his police car, shot across his partner Matthew Harrity and fatally struck Ms Damond in the stomach.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.