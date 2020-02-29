US ramps up fight against virus spread

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
President Donald Trump says his administration is "doing a tremendous job" responding to the virus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US ramps up fight against virus spread

By AAP

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 13:31:19

US stocks have plummeted as fears about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth flared even as US officials pledged they were stepping up efforts to safeguard Americans from the virus’ spread.

A day after President Donald Trump told Americans that the risk from coronavirus remained “very low”, the S&P 500 logged its fastest drop of at least 10 per cent in history in a sixth straight day of declines.

The broad market average has lost 12 per cent since hitting a record close on February 19.

Two US officials told Reuters the Trump administration was considering invoking special powers to rapidly expand domestic production of protective masks and clothing to help combat the coronavirus in the United States.

During an interagency call on Wednesday, officials from Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Homeland Security discussed the possibility of invoking the Defense Production Act for the manufacture of “personal protective equipment” that can be worn by healthcare workers to prevent infection, according to a DHS official.

Amid a flurry of sometimes contradictory messages from Washington, HHS Secretary Alex Azar late on Thursday proclaimed that “everyday Americans don’t need to be worried” about coronavirus. He was quick to add, “But that can change.”

During a White House ceremony celebrating Black History Month, Trump countered congressional Democrats’ charges that administration preparations were lagging.

“Fortunately we made the early moves,” Trump said. “It’s working out very professionally. We’re doing a tremendous job.”

Democrats hammered administration officials at two congressional hearings, demanding more details on the public health response.

Those demands took on urgency after officials confirmed a woman in northern California with coronavirus was not tested for more than week after she was admitted to the University of California, Davis Medical Center.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers the agency revised its criteria for who should be tested for the coronavirus and was shipping more test kits to states.

California had only about 200 test kits, an “inadequate” number but had been in “constant contact with federal agencies” who have promised to send a fresh supply in coming days, Governor Gavin Newsom told a news briefing earlier.

Azar told a House of Representatives committee on Thursday at least 40 public health labs should now be able to test specimens for coronavirus and that could more than double as soon as Friday.

The number of confirmed US cases is still relatively small at 60, most of them repatriated American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking $US2.5 billion ($A3.8 billion) from Congress to boost the government’s response. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for $US8.5 billion.

Trump has been increasingly alarmed by market reaction to the outbreak, which he considers a barometer of the economy’s health and sees as important to his re-election in November.

Latest sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

tennis

Barty downed by Kvitova in Doha semis

Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

cycling

NZ's Strong claims world points race gold

Corbin Strong has secured points race gold for New Zealand at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

rugby league

Folau tipped to be Man of Steel contender

Hull coach Lee Radford says former Wallaby Israel Folau could be a candidate for Super League's Man of Steel this year with Catalans Dragons.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Two more Australians contract COVID-19

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia, but while COVID-19 continues to spread, the WHO has yet to declare a pandemic.

sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

world

virus diseases

WHO raises coronavirus risk to 'very high'

The World Health Organisation has raised its global coronavirus risk alert from "high" to "very high".